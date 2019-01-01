Posta Rangers coach John Kamau unhappy after Vihiga United draw

Since his appointment, Kamau has helped Posta Rangers climb the KPL table and they are now 14th, away from the relegation and play-offs zone

Posta head coach John Kamau was frustrated with his side's 1-1 draw against in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

Rangers were on course for a second consecutive win after Francis Nambute had powered them in front, but Alex Imbusia struck late in the second half to ensure a share of the points in Machakos.

“I am not happy because those are two points dropped, but all in all this is like a marathon and what matters is how we work until the end of it,” Kamau told Goal.

“I feel that we might have not respected the opponent and we ended up paying the price. The next opponents are Kakamega and the same team that played and won against will play against Homeboyz and hopefully we will get three points.

“ can beat any team any time so it is an issue of working on the mental part of players."

The tactician also called on the club’s management to strengthen the squad in the next transfer window, saying he lacks depth in key aspects of the core group of players.

“At this point of the league a team needs depth and I think that is what we do not have now. You can see that my players looked to have got tired in the first half and it is an issue we are looking at and we will hopefully come out strong,” Kamau added.

The coach also revealed that he was thrilled by the arrival of in-coming club patron Nick Salat, whom he says can help the team as they plot to remain in the league after an awful start to the current season.

“I am happy with the arrival of Salat as the patron of the team and he has shown us a positive step so far,” Kamau concluded.

Posta Rangers will face an in-form Kakamega Homeboyz on May 18 in their next KPL game.