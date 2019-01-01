Posta Rangers coach John Kamau: Mount Kenya United did not rise to the occasion

The Melis Medo-led side suffered another humiliating defeat just days after their loss to Nzoia Sugar

Posta head coach John Kamau feels Mount United did not rise to the occasion in their 6-2 defeat to the Mailmen in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday.

The visitors had suffered a 6-1 defeat against in their previous KPL outing and Rangers expected a spirited response.

However, it was not the case as the Melis Medo-led side suffered another convincing defeat in what is proving to be a disappointing season for the side currently at the bottom of the KPL table.

Speaking to Goal after the match, Kamau said that their opponents were never really in the game.

“All I can say is that they did not come for the party. In the first half, they played for 20 minutes and then fizzled out, and in the second half their presence was felt in the first 10 minutes,” Kamau told Goal in an interview.

“We expected a tough game from them after their 6-1 loss against Nzoia, but that was not the case; they just did not rise for the occasion and I even had to bring in Brian Osumba and focus on the attack because we were not getting anything defensively.”

Despite the huge win, the coach believes his side can improve on the attacking front.

“Yes, I am happy with the result but I think we could have scored more goals," he added.

"I picked an area to work on and that is exactly what I am going to do in order for the team to score more goals.”

are currently 15th on the KPL table with 21 points, nine more than bottom-placed .