Posta Rangers coach John Kamau keen to sign a quality striker

The Mailmen suffered yet another defeat after falling to Mathare United in a league match played on Thursday

Posta head coach John Kamau says his team could have done better with an established striker against .

The relegation-threatened Mailmen fell to 2008 league champions 3-1 at the Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos. The tactician says his team played well especially in the second half but the main problem was in front of the goal.

“We played better especially in the second half where we created numerous scoring chances but failed to convert them into goals. We are lacking a quality striker who can make a difference when it matters.

“The quality I am talking about is being clinical in front of the goal, that is what we do not have. We are working hard to bring one before the transfer window is closed.”

Kamau has also pointed out the reason behind the defeat against the ‘Slum Boys’.

“Apart from us not taking the chances we created, we also had a slow start and they capitalized on it but we were better in the second half,” Kamau told Goal.

is placed 16th on the table 18-team table.