Posta Rangers can tame unpredictable Zoo FC - optimistic Omollo

The Mailmen are aiming at collecting their third top tier win this season against their struggling visitors

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is confident of registering a positive result against Zoo FC in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this weekend.

The Mailmen have started the 2019/20 season fairly well and are currently placed sixth in the log with eight points after managing two wins, two draws, and a loss.

Zoo, on the other hand, have been struggling, managing just one win in their five games and losing the other four.

"We have been preparing well for the game, and I am happy every player is available apart from Jockins Atudo who is a long term absentee," Omollo told Goal on Tuesday.

"Zoo are unpredictable, they can shock you when least expected and the fact that they are playing at home makes them even more dangerous. However, if we execute what we have been doing in training then I am sure to claim maximum points."

The tactician is still worried by the finishing of his charges despite the many chances created in previous games.

"Finishing is still a concern for us, we have to take our chances because if we don't, the opponents might punish us at the end of it all. I believe we will be effective in front of the goal on Saturday," he added.

The match will be played at Kericho Green Stadium.