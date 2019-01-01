How Omollo warned Posta Rangers to improve in the second half against Kisumu All Stars

The Mailmen’s coach speaks highly of his young squad after they tore apart the promoted side in a midweek clash

Posta coach Sammy Omollo has lauded his charges after they demolished Kisumu All Stars 3-0 in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Monday.

The Mailmen needed goals from William Odera, skipper Joseph Mbugi and Elvis Osok to sink the struggling Kisumu-based side and jump seven places up to lie sixth on the 18-team KPL table.

“I am delighted with the result. I told my players at half time if we play the way we played in the opening 45 minutes, then we would lose the game,” Omollo told reporters after the match.

“We then made tactical changes by bringing on Danson [Kago] and our attacking play improved and we got our goals and went on to win comfortably.”

Omollo now says his young players are improving in each and every game and soon they will be the team to beat in the league.

“We have very young players who are showing they can cut it at this level and they have made everybody work hard to keep his place,” Omollo continued.

“As a coach, it makes me very happy to know I have a deep pool of reliable players to choose from. For example, [Kago] was playing his first match for the season and he came on and changed the game. Such instances make me very proud.”

Omollo also suggested a change in attitude has been key to his sides improved fortune.

“I wanted my players to believe in themselves and enjoy their football. There is a lot of positivity in the squad and long may it continue.”

The defeat left Kisumu All Stars languishing at the bottom of the table and they will likely welcome the upcoming international break to plan for the next assignment.