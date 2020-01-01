Posta Rangers are progressing well ahead of the forthcoming campaign - Omollo

The Mailmen played two friendly matches on Saturday and won 5-1 and 3-0

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is happy with the progress his charges are making ahead of the Football Federation (FKF) Premier League season.

The Mailmen have been doing their best to be in the right shape ahead of the 2020/21 proposes to start on November 20.

The former Kenya defender is optimistic the team will be ready to play Bidco United in their season opener if the players continue training as they are doing currently.

"The signs are really encouraging because players are hungry to play and are giving everything in training to ensure they are ready for the forthcoming campaign," Omollo told Goal on Sunday.

"Every player has an equal chance of breaking into the first 11 and I love the competition I am, seeing. The competition is stiff and every player is progressing well.

"I am confident the team will be ready for the beginning of the league in about three weeks' time."

On Saturday, Rangers were in Naivasha to play two pre-season friendly matches. The first game was against South Lake whereby the top tier side managed to register a 5-1 win.

Jackson Dwang scored a hat-trick with Billy Opora and Kevin Ouma netting once each while Peter Macharia scored a consolation for the minnows.

In the second game against Naivasha combined, former striker Elijah Mwanzia scored a brace with William Odero getting his name on the score sheet in a 3-0 win.

"I was impressed with the way my players followed the given instructions from the first to the final whistle," Omollo said.

"They pushed as a unit and defended as a unit as well. My forwards took their chances and we could have scored more goals to be honest. Just that we did not take the many chances we created in the two games.

"Yes, we scored eight goals in the two matches, yes we won, but we need to sharpen our scoring instincts and defensive as well."

Rangers will start the 2020/21 season with the home game against Bidco United and the tactician believes it will not be an easy task.

"[Bidco] have signed good players in preparations for the new season. We will give them the respect they deserve but we will give our best on the pitch to start the season with maximum points," he concluded.