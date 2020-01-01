Posta Rangers against Mathare United is like a Cup final - Omollo

The experienced coach believes the two teams desperately need maximum points owing to recent top tier results

Posta head coach Sammy Omollo is anticipating a final like game when his charges play on Sunday.

The Mailmen have suffered back to back defeats in their last two Kenyan Premier League ( ) matches against Sugar and respectively, while the Slum Boys fell to last weekend. Rangers have lost three matches out of the recent four against the 2008 league champions.

"[ and Mathare United] match is going to be like a final because both teams desperately need a win," Omollo told Goal on Friday.

"We have dropped six points in our last two matches, and we have tried to rectify the mistakes made. [Mathare] were beaten as well in their last game and they are aiming at winning on Sunday. The three points are like a trophy and that is what makes the game like a final."

Despite the former champions having a good record from the past meetings, the former defender states his team is focused on the forthcoming game.

"Even if the past can be used to predict the future, this is football and it changes every single day. We are determined to show we are better and the only way to show it is on the pitch.

"It is going to be a tight match for sure, but the past will play no part," Omollo concluded.

The two sides settled for a goalless draw in the first leg.