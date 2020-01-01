Posta Rangers 1-3 KCB: Agwanda brace helps Bankers to vital win

The Bankers defeated their hosts in the top tier game to move third on the table

have completed a double over Posta after a 3-1 win on Saturday in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Goals from Enock Agwanda, who scored a brace, and Michael Mutinda helped the visitors defeat their hosts 3-1 and bounce back from back-to-back losses.

After a 5-1 loss in the reverse fixture, the Mailmen had come for nothing less than vengeance against the Bankers who had lost their last two matches, against and .

The first 20 minutes were characterised by cautious play by both teams, avoiding to go behind early. The chances were limited with the defenders and goalkeepers doing their work as expected.

Victor Omondi managed to get past his markers in the 35th minute before setting up Agwanda. The former striker managed to find the back of the net for the 11th time this season.

The striker completed his brace in the 47th minute after once again converting Omondi's precise pass. It was a goal that made the team more comfortable in passing the ball around as the Mailmen looked directionless.

It was no surprise when the Bankers extended their lead in the 52nd minute when Simon Abuko set up Mutinda who comfortably put the ball past Jairus Adira in ' goal.

The consolation for the hosts came two minutes later courtesy of Ezekiel Okare, after Clinton Kisiavuki picked him out in a good area.

The win saw KCB climb to third on the KPL table with 41 points from 21 games while Posta Rangers dropped to 10th with 29 points.

Meanwhile, and Kariobangi Sharks settled for a goalless draw in another league game played at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.