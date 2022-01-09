Posta Rangers 1-0 Tusker: Brewers suffer frustrating defeat in FKF Premier League

FKF Premier League champions Tusker suffered their fourth defeat of the season after going down 1-0 against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds on Sunday.

After a first half dominated by Tusker, it was Posta who had the last laugh as former Gor Mahia player Bernard Ondiek found the back of the net in the 57th minute to punish the wasteful side.

The Brewers made one change to their starting XI from the last league game against Bidco United as midfielder Clyde Senaji was handed a start by coach Robert Matano replacing Joseph Njuguna, who dropped to the bench.

The champions started the game with urgency and they almost took the lead in the 12th minute when Lawrence Luvanda delivered a free-kick from outside the box but it flew over the bar.

Tusker continued to raid the Mailmen and in the 23rd minute, striker Ibrahim Joshua latched onto a cross from Senaji, and after controlling it well and preparing to shoot, Posta defender David Ochieng reacted quickly to clear the danger for a fruitless corner.

FULL TIME.



It ends in defeat in Thika. pic.twitter.com/6eg67mBj6i — 🏆Tusker FC (@tusker_fc) January 9, 2022

Posta then created their first meaningful chance in the 28th minute when former AFC Leopards player Brian Marita received a superb cross from the right-wing but his final effort was calmly gathered by Tusker goalkeeper Brian Bwire.

That was the best and last chance of the first half as the teams headed into the half-time break tied at 0-0.

In the 51st minute, Posta upped their game and they should have taken the lead when Joshua Nyatini unleashed a powerful effort after finding himself in a one-on-one situation with keeper Bwire but the youngster pulled out a fantastic save to keep the score at 0-0.

However, six minutes later, Posta’s relentless attacks on Tusker's goal were rewarded when Nyatini set up Ondiek, who side-stepped past Bwire, to slot the ball into an empty net.

Sensing defeat, Tusker’s Matano made three changes at once. Daniel Sakari, Eric Zakayo, and Apollo Otieno coming in for Kevin Monyi, Luvanda, and Humphrey Mieno.

Tusker almost levelled matters in the 67tth minute when Joshua beat his marker after receiving a great pass from Apollo Otieno but despite being on a one-on-one situation with Posta’s goalkeeper, he blasted the ball wide.

With five minutes left to the final whistle, Tusker threatened yet again, a well-delivered cross from Njuguna falling right under the legs of defender Christopher Oruchum, but his weak effort could not find the target to sum up a frustrating afternoon for the Brewers.

The latest defeat ended Tusker’s two-match-winning running in the top-flight while it was Posta’s second straight win, having beaten Wazito FC 4-1 in their last league assignment.