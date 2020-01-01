Posta Rangers 0-2 Ulinzi Stars: Soldiers claim vital win to move fourth

The Soldiers scored a goal in each half to sink the Mailmen and move up the 17-team log

cruised to a 2-0 win against Posta in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match played on Sunday.

The Soldiers under coach Benjamin Nyangweso knew a win would help them move up the 17-team table and they took a deserved lead in the 33rd minute when Enosh Ochieng scored past Jairus Adira after meeting a pass from Daniel Waweru.

Ulinzi Stars led 1-0 at half-time and they sealed the precious points in the 76th minute when Oscar Wamalwa finished off a cross from Omar Boraafya.

Coach Nyangweso handed Byron Odiaga his first appearance in the squad for the season, starting in the right-back position, replacing Brian Birgen, who is out with a knee injury sustained in training ahead of the game.

Oscar Wamalwa, Enosh Ochieng and John Njuguna, all who scored in the win over Zoo FC in the last match, were also handed starting berths while Jackton Odhiambo kept his place in goal for the fourth straight match.

The win has pushed the Soldiers to fourth on the table while Rangers, who are winless in five matches will remain 10th.

Ulinzi Stars XI: Odhiambo Jacktone (GK), Odiaga Byron, Mwale Harun, Andai Boniface, Muchika Bonaventure, Ongoma Bernard (c), Ochieng Enosh, Kago John, Wamalwa Oscar, Waweru Daniel, Njuguna John.

Subs: Saruni James (GK), Ali Swaleh, Onyango Boniface, Mukolwe Edgar, Okare Ezekiel, Shambi Ibrahim, Boraafya Omar.