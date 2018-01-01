Posta Ranger coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo finding it hard adjuring to new KPL calendar

Omollo, however, insists that he will do everything possible to ensure the team is in great shape ahead of this weekend's game

Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has admitted that it is a challenge adjusting to the new Kenyan Premier League calendar.

The league kicked off on December 8th, as the administrators try to align the local calendar to the Fifa calendar.

Omollo, however, says it has not been easy but insisted that he will do everything possible to ensure the team is in great shape ahead of this weekend's game.

"The players have not been used to these new conditions, but now they have to be in training. At some point, we were torn between giving them a day off and reporting for training. I believe everyone will adjust as time goes by.

"The main thing is that we have to be prepared for our game against Mathare United; it is a big game and we have to be in great shape."

Article continues below

The mailmen have collected four points in their last three games.