Possible sponsorship looms as AFC Leopards hold talks with businessman Bundotich

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda asked the prominent entrepreneur to join the club in a long-term partnership pact

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC hosted prominent businessman Zedekiah Bundotich for talks over a possible sponsorship deal.

AFC Leopards are in the market looking for another sponsor and the meeting between Bundotich and the top club officials is said to have centred on talks of working together.

“Buzeki [as the businessman is popularly known] met and held lengthy discussions with club officials led by chairman Dan Shikanda as they explored the possibility of working together,” AFC Leopards' statement read.

More teams

The Rift Valley politician also confirmed he has been an AFC Leopards fan for a very long-time.

“I remember when I was young, without the TV, I knew the Leopards players by name by just following the matches on the radio. AFC Leopards have always been my team,” Bundotich said.

“We have to stop talking and walk the talk. The club can share the kind of engagement how they would like to have with us and we can work out a mutually beneficial partnership.”

Dr Shikanda is confident the meeting will lead to a concrete future partnership between AFC Leopards and the businessman.

“We need more partners on board,” Shikanda said.

“We are delighted to have you with us here at the club during these challenging times and we look forward to creating a long-lasting working partnership with you. We need all our fans back in the stadium.”

AFC Leopards signed a three-year partnership deal with Betsafe in June where they are expected to land KSh40 million per year.

Meanwhile, former AFC Leopards defender Michael Kibwage has revealed how the club helped him deal with the loss of his mother.

“My morale went down and I felt like the world had ended,” Kibwage told The Star.

“I was so disappointed and felt so bad knowing that she won't be there to see my game at the top level and even in the future.

“It's been disturbing me but I always try to keep going. I also thank my former club AFC Leopards who supported me during that difficult period of my life and for giving me the confidence I needed at that time.”

Kibwage left Ingwe and joined in 2018 where he says he is happy as the captain.

Article continues below

“I have had a fantastic time with KCB,” concluded the star.

“Everyone at KCB is happy and ready to do his part. The management is doing their job, the technical bench is doing their job and the players know what is required of them as well.”