Portugal captain's armband Ronaldo threw to floor in strop up for auction to help pay for baby's medical treatment

The armband was picked up by a stadium worker and is now being sold to help pay for the treatment of a six-month-old baby with spinal problems

The captain's armband which Cristiano Ronaldo threw to the ground in disgust after Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Serbia is being auctioned off to pay for a baby's medical treatment.

Ronaldo ripped off the armband and slammed it into the turf after seeing his last-minute goal ruled out in Portugal's 2-2 draw in Belgrade last week.

Now a charity, which is raising money for a six-month-old boy from Serbia with spinal muscular atrophy to undergo surgery, has managed to obtain the armband and is auctioning it off.

What is the story of the armband?

According to the Associated Press , the charity got the armband from a stadium worker who picked it up after Ronaldo threw it away and stormed off before the final whistle.

The group said the armband, which is blue with the capital letter C in white, will be put on an online auction for three days.

While Ronaldo's petulant behaviour has been widely criticised , it looks as though his actions may have a positive result after all.

Why did Ronaldo throw it away?

Ronaldo was furious after what looked like a legitimate goal, which would have won the game for Portugal late on in Serbia, was not given by the referee or his assistants.

The Juventus forward's shot appeared to have crossed the line before being hacked away by Aleksandar Mitrovic's sliding clearance, but it was not awarded, and with neither VAR nor goal-line technology being used in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, the decision stood.

After vehemently protesting with the officials - and being booked for dissent - Ronaldo stormed off the field, throwing down the armband in disgust.

Further Reading