TRIPLE BLOW for Portugal! Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias & Joao Palhinha leave squad ahead of crunch Wales clash

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Portugal have been rocked by the departure of three senior stars ahead of their final Nations League group-stage fixture against Wales. Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha have both been ruled out through suspension, while Bernardo Silva has been sent home following a medical assessment.

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Triple exit rocks Jorge Jesus’ plans

Portugal face a major selection headache ahead of Tuesday's decisive Nations League clash in Cardiff following the release of Ruben Dias, Joao Palhinha, and Bernardo Silva from the national team camp. The news comes at a delicate time for the Selecao, who are still reeling from a shock 4-1 home defeat to Denmark in Braga. While Dias and Palhinha were already expected to miss the trip due to disciplinary reasons, the loss of Silva serves as the most significant blow to the squad's preparations.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed that Silva, who acted as captain and scored the team's only goal in the defeat to the Danes, will not travel with the group after being deemed physically unfit. The central midfielder had initially started on the bench against Denmark but was introduced as a second-half substitute. A formal statement released on the federation's website clarified the situation regarding the playmaker's health. "Bernardo Silva was clinically evaluated and considered unfit by the FPF Health and Performance Department, and was also released," the governing body explained in a report via O Jogo.

Suspension woes for Dias and Palhinha

In addition to the injury concern for Silva, Jorge Jesus must also do without the spine of his defensive unit. Both Manchester City defender Ruben Dias and Benfica midfielder Joao Palhinha picked up yellow cards during the bruising loss to Denmark, triggering automatic one-match suspensions. Their absence leaves a significant void in the defensive third as Portugal look to bounce back from their first match since the official farewell of legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the high-profile absences, Portugal still maintain control of their own destiny in Group A4. The Selecao currently sit at the top of the standings with 12 points, holding a three-point lead over second-placed Denmark. With 24 players remaining in the travelling party, a single point in Wales would be enough to secure first place and ensure they are seeded for the upcoming quarter-final draw.

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Jorge Jesus demands immediate response

However, the psychological weight of the recent humiliation against Denmark remains a concern for the coaching staff. Taking to social media to address the fans after the historic defeat in Braga, Jesus acknowledged that his side fell well short of expectations. The veteran coach, who replaced Roberto Martinez in the dugout, was frank about the performance but remained optimistic about the broader progress made by the squad. He urged his players to remain united as they prepare for the hostile atmosphere expected at the Cardiff City Stadium.

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"We don’t always get the result we want. Yesterday, we weren’t at our best, but one game doesn’t erase all the hard work we’ve been putting in," Jesus posted on his official Instagram account. "Four wins in five games, and we’re still top of the group. We win together and we lose together. Now it’s time to analyse, learn from our mistakes and keep working, united and determined to achieve our goals."

Final preparations for Cardiff showdown

The team held a final closed-door recovery session at Braga’s Sporting City before flying out to the Welsh capital. On Monday, the squad is scheduled to train at the match venue, giving the remaining 24 players a chance to adapt to the surroundings. The technical staff will be looking for a much sturdier defensive display than the one witnessed on Saturday, where goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Joachim Andersen, and a brace from Rasmus Hojlund condemned Portugal to a heavy defeat.

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Wales, who currently sit at the bottom of the group with just three points, will be hoping to capitalise on Portugal's missing stars. However, for Jesus and his men, the objective remains clear: avoid defeat and maintain their status as one of Europe's elite seeds.