Porto vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Anfield club stand well placed to progress to the Champions League semi-finals as they hold a 2-0 advantage prior to their Portugal clash

stand well placed to claim a spot in the semi-finals as they hold a 2-0 advantage over ahead of the return leg at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday.

Goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino have provided Jurgen Klopp’s men a strong platform for the return fixture, and it is long odds against the runners-up from 12 months ago faltering given such an advantage.

Porto might have seen off in the previous round, coming back from a 2-1 first-leg deficit, but this promises to be an entirely different challenge against the Premier League leaders.

Game Porto vs Liverpool Date Wednesday, April 17 Time 8:00pm GMT / 4:00pm ET Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV, as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Galavision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed via BT Sport Live.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 3 BT Sport Live

Squads & Team News

Position Porto squad Goalkeepers Casillas, Vana, Meireles Defenders Militao, Monteiro, Telles, Maxi Pereira, Leite, Moraes, Queiros, Pepe Midfielders Bruno Costa, Danilo Pereira, Torres, Rotunno, Brahimi, Corona, Herrera Forwards Andre Pereira, Fortes, Lopez, Andrade, Tiquinho, Marega, Soares

Porto can welcome back Pepe and Hector Herrera after both were suspended in the first leg. This is excellent news for the home team.

Head coach Sergio Conceicao has a strong squad open to him, with Jesus Corona the only minor doubt.

Possible Porto starting XI: Casillas; Militao, Pepe, Felipe, Telles; Otavio, D. Pereira, Herrera, Brahimi; Marega, Soares

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Phillips, Robertson Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

There has been mixed news in the Liverpool camp ahead of this encounter, with Dejan Lovren ruled out due to illness and Joe Gomez declared fit to replace him.

Andy Robertson, suspended in the first leg, is available again and expected to start.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is closing in on action but is not ready to play yet, while Jordan Henderson is hopeful of playing a major role, despite an ankle problem forcing him off against at the weekend.

Possible Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita ; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are 21/20 favourites with bet365 to record another victory. Porto are 29/10 to exact revenge with a win, while a draw is priced at 5/2.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Travelling to Porto off the back of a seven-game winning streak, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his side that there is no room for complacency.

The Reds, who suffered a 3-1 Champions League final defeat to last season, are targeting a return to club football’s greatest showpiece and stand on the brink of the final four, having established a 2-0 lead at Anfield.

A fine 2-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday meant that they retained the leadership of the Premier League, albeit by only two points and having played a game more than second-placed , but Klopp believes spirits are up in the camp and that will bring the best from his side.

“We are in a good moment, we want to play football and we want to fight hard,” he explained. “We'll try to use the result at Anfield and go there confident.”

The former Dortmund boss, however, is not about to write off the challenge of a Porto side he believes will be formidable opponents at home.

“They always have a high intense game in the highest intensity atmosphere,” he said. “From the first kick, they will go with a clear direction.

“If we were 2-0 down and going into the home leg, would we think we were out? No way.

“That's exactly what Porto are thinking.”

If the Reds’ boss is respectful of his opponent, that is more than reciprocated by counterpart Sergio Conceicao.

“I like the way Liverpool play. Sometimes, they are the best team in the world,” the former boss argued.

“We have to work for defensive organisation and we are 100 per cent focused and aware of what our opponents are doing. It is not difficult to analyse Liverpool, but it is difficult to counteract because they have so much individual and collective quality. They're great!”

Article continues below

However, he refuses to give up hope that his side might make progress.

“There is no greater motivation than to be competing in a quarter-final and to make a historical turnaround,” he added. “We have a two-goal deficit to make up against a very strong team who are quick on the break. Getting the attacking balance right is fundamental.”

Beaten 5-0 on aggregate by the Anfield club in the last 16 a year ago, it would take a remarkable comeback from the Portuguese side to salvage this situation – but this has been no ordinary Champions League season.