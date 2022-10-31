Porto vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch and stream Porto against Atletico Madrid on TV and online in the United Kingdom & United States

Atletico Madrid will hope to end their Champions League campaign on a winning note when they go up against Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday. The Rojiblanocs must win this fixture to seal their Europa League spot. However, if they drop points and Bayer Leverkusen beat Club Brugge their European run will come to a premature end.

Meanwhile, Porto, who have qualified for the knockouts, will aim to pick the three points to have a shot at top spot in Group B. If Brugge are held by the German outfit and the hosts avenge their earlier defeat to Diego Simeone's men then they will qualify as group leaders and will be a seeded team for the last-16 draw.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Porto vs Atletico Madrid date & kick-off time

Game: Porto vs Atletico Madrid Date: November 1, 2022 Kick-off: 5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 11:15pm IST Venue: Estadio do Dragao Live Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Porto vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It will be broadcast on TUDN USA and will be available to stream live on Paramount+.

BT Sport 1 is showing the game between Atletico Madrid and Porto in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sony Sports Network has the UCL broadcasting rights.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. TUDN USA Paramount+, fuboTV UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport website/app India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD SonyLiv

Porto team news and squad

Porto manager Sergio Conceicao will miss the services of Pepe and Joao Mario while Mateus Uribe and David Carmo remain suspended after they were sent off against Club Brugge last week.

The two suspended players are likely to be replaced by Ivan Marcano and Bruno Costa.

Otavio and Galeno should keep their places on the flanks with Mehdi Taremi up front.

Porto XI: Costa; Aquino, Cardoso, Marcano, Sanusi; Otavio, Costa, Eustaquio; Evanilson, Taremi, Galeno

Position Players Goalkeepers Ramos, Portugal, Costa Defenders Wendell, Conceicao, Zaidu, Marcano, Cardoso. Midfielders Eustaquio, Costa, Otavio, Franco, Grujic, Costa. Forwards Evanilson, Martinez, Galeno, Pepe, Loader, Taremi, Veron, Namaso.

Atletico Madrid teams news and squad

Diego Simeone has a few issues ahead of this match. Thomas Lemar, Koke, Alvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente will miss out through injuries.

Antoine Griezmann and Joao Feliz could pair in attack with Rodrigo De Paul, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Axel Witsel and Yannick Carrasco in midfield.

Reinildo Mandava, Jose Jimenez, Stefan Savic and Nahuel Molina are expected to make the defence that shields Jan Oblak in goal.

Atletico Madrid predicted XI: Oblak; Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo; Molina, De Paul, Kondogbia, Witsel, Carrasco; Griezmann, Felix.