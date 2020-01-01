Poor officiating in KPL demoralizing - Mathare United's Ali

The coach failed to understand how the Bankers won a penalty which saw the Kasarani tie end in a 1-1 draw

head coach Salim Ali has blasted the officials who oversaw their match against FC at Kasarani on January 4.

United drew 1-1 against the Bankers in a rescheduled Kenyan Premier League ( ) tie. James Kinyanjui scored for the Slum Boys before Enock Agwanda equalized for KCB in the second half from the spot-kick.

Ali has categorically stated the penalty was wrongfully awarded.

“We played really well against KCB, had the games better chances and dominated play more. Our game plan worked but it is just sad the game was ruined by the officiating on display,” Ali told the club's portal.

“The penalty should not have stood because it was not a handball on our player. The centre referee made a mistake and this is not the first time he has done something like this against this team.”

Article continues below

The tactician has now called upon the relevant authorities to look into the matter of questionable decisions made by the KPL referees.

“Officiating has been a concern in the KPL for far too long now. It is high time the authorities cracked down on this. It is demoralizing, to say the least because you cannot prepare for a game and then get undone by the officiating,” he concluded.

After 14 games Mathare United are ninth on the table with 21 points and will face on January 8.