Poor leadership the big problem at AFC Leopards - claims Mathews Opwora

The former chairman insists the leadership of the club is wanting and clarified he has no problem at all with the players

Former AFC chairman Mathews Opwora has pointed out poor leadership as a big problem ailing the club.

Opwora claims the members currently running the club have failed in their responsibilities. He also defended himself from the accusation that he is the main reason why some players have refused to extend their contract with the club.

The departure of defender David Ochieng has been linked with Opwora's stand with the recent signings by Ingwe.

“We have no problem at all with AFC Leopards players, the biggest problem at the club is the management. The club has not been registered as per the Sports Act of 2013 and all is the failure of the management," Opwora told Citizen TV.

"I have no problem with any of the player because I understand they are a very important part of AFC Leopards. We need players at AFC Leopards from every part of this country because it is a national club."

Opwora further hailed the nullifications by Rose Wasike of the June 23 elections held by the club.

"The management has totally failed to follow the orders of the Registrar of Sports (Rose Wasike). It was clear the elections were not to be conducted because there was no green light from the Registrar but they went on to elect themselves despite the clear instructions and orders," Opwora added.

The former official called on Dan Shikanda to stop identifying himself as the elected chairman of the club since his election was cancelled.

"Without the certificate from the Registrar of High Court, Shikanda cannot claim that he is the elected chairman of AFC Leopards. He will only be recognized as such if he gets the certificate and be registered by the Registrar of Sports," he added.

Opwora urged the club officials and fans to come together and end the disagreements which could affect the club ahead of the 2019/20 season.

"We love the club and is why we need an urgent meeting, one planned for Sunday, it will bring all the stakeholders together so we try and give solutions to the problems ailing our beloved club," Opwora concluded.