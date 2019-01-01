Poor AFC Leopards will struggle once again in KPL – Kimanzi

The new Harambee Stars coach believes Ingwe's recent run of results suggests they will struggle once the league starts

Kenyan national coach Francis Kimanzi claims AFC will struggle in the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Having signed 10 players in the transfer window, Ingwe have played five friendly matches and have only won one.

They played and lost 1-0 to FC Talanta before winning against Kangemi All-Stars by the same scoreline.

They then travelled to Arusha and faced Yanga SC who claimed the win, also by a 1-0 scoreline.

AFC Leopards were also part of a four-team pre-season tournament at Gems Cambridge International School, where they finished without a win.

They first lost 2-0 to before being humiliated by , going down 4-1, and a third successive loss came at the hands of Wazito who won by a solitary goal on Saturday.

"I watched AFC Leopards' match against KCB and had a 10-day residential camp in Kakamega before going to face Yanga SC in another friendly in ," Kimanzi told Radio Jambo.

"What I can say is the matches, especially those which have been played at Gems Cambridge Schools, are a true reflection on how teams could start their league's assignments."

The former , and Mathare United coach was also concerned about the side's inability to score goals.

In the pre-season tournament, they only scored one goal, against Mathare United.

"They have lost by a scoreline of two or three goals in some matches but the issue comes when you concede so much and you do not score as many goals," he continued.

"They will struggle in the first league matches as their display in the tournament actually reflects their preparedness for the league."

AFC Leopards will open the new KPL season with a match against Kakamega on September 1 at Bukhungu Stadium.