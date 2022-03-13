Police FC stun Gor Mahia, Sofapaka hold AFC Leopards

Coach Sammy Omollo had a dream start to his new job as Kenya Police defeated Gor Mahia 2-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League encounter in Kisumu on Sunday.

Francis Kahata and Clinton Kinanga scored the two goals to hand Omollo the win in his first game since he replaced Bobby Ogolla as coach.

David Simiyu, Duke Abuya, and Kahata failed to break the deadlock in favour of the visitors as they wasted first-half chances.

A combination between Clifton Miheso and Kahata – both former Gor Mahia players – produced the opener in the 58th minute.

Miheso struck and the goalkeeper could not collect the ball, giving Kahata a chance to slot home the rebound.

After Boniface Omondi and George Odhiambo failed to score from clear chances, Kinanga punished them as he struck the second goal for Police in the 88th minute.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards and Sofapka shared the points courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Nyayo Stadium.

Lawrence Juma scored Sofapaka’s goal while Dan Msamali equalized for the home side late in the first half.

Juma struck the opener for Batoto ba Mungu in the 20th minute when he rose high enough to powerfully head past Maxwell Mulili in AFC Leopards’ goal.

In the 27th minute, Roy Okal of Sofapaka was cautioned with a yellow card for a rough challenge on Robert Mudenyu.

Mudenyu played a vital role in the 31st minute when he quickly blocked an attempt on goal by the visitors. After a poor clearance by Mulili, Okal collected the ball and put it on Alex Imbusia’s path, but the latter’s effort could not go far as Mudenyu stood in its way.

AFC Leopards equalized in the 39th minute when Musamali found the back of the net with a looping header. Washington Munene delivered the cross that the youngster connected to and produced the second goal of the match.

Mudenyu made another important clearance in the 43rd minute when he swept the ball – shot by Imbusia - back into play in a dangerous area.

Mudenyu continued to stand firm in the AFC Leopards' defense and, in the 72nd minute, blocked Achesa’s effort. Achesa and Imbusia had combined well in the build-up, but the former Sony Sugar centre-back could not give them space to score.

AFC Leopards were denied a clear opportunity to score their second when Dan Guya reacted in time to clear a goal-bound effort by Peter Thiong’o in the 83rd minute.

At Mbaraki Stadium, Bandari registered a 2-1 win over Kakamega Homeboyz.

Kevin Kimani scored the opener for Bandari in the 44th minute before William Wadri added the second in the 68th minute. In the 80th minute, Sylvester Otieno found the back of the net for Kakamega Homeboyz.