Police FC in talks with Walusimbi, Ssebwato & Kayanja leave Sofapaka

The UPL side hope to ride on the full-back’s massive experience to record an improved campaign in the upcoming season

Former left-back Godfrey Walusimbi is in transfer talks with Premier League (UPL) side Police FC.

The Cranes defender last played for Albania Super League side KF Vllaznia Shkoder, a team he signed for after an unsuccessful stint with of the Premier Soccer League ( ).

Football256 reports Walusimbi and the Cops are in talks over a possible two-year deal and medical tests are expected to be carried out over the coming week.

“[Godfrey] Walusimbi and Police have agreed on a two-year contract, they will be holding final talks and a medical early next week before they announce him,” Football256 quotes a source close to the full-back.

Police view Walusimbi’s experience as key for their next season after struggling in the 2019/20 campaign, where they finished 13th in a competition that involved 16 teams.

The 2015 Premier League champions have so far signed Hassan Mahmood, experienced Tony Mawejje, Eric Senjobe, Tom Ikara, Sammon Oloka, and Muwadda Mawejje.

Should the deal go through, it means Walusimbi will be featuring for his third Ugandan side after initial stints with SC Villa, from 2006 to 2010 and Vipers SC from 2010 to 2013.

He has also played for CS Don Bosco of the Democratic Republic of Congo where he stayed for a shorter period in 2013.

At Gor Mahia, a club he joined in 2014, the Ugandan won three Kenyan Premier League ( ) titles in his maiden season, in 2015 under coach Frank Nuttall where they were unbeaten in the KPL, and in 2017 under Dylan Kerr.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Ssebwato and Brian Kayanja have mutually agreed to terminate their contracts with .

The duo's agent Simon Musoke has revealed the Ugandans agreed with the KPL side to end their half-a-season association. They were signed by Batoto ba Mungu from Bright Stars.

“The two parties [players and Sofapaka] agreed on a mutual termination of contracts after the season was disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Musoke told Kawowo Sports.

Ssebwato and Kayanja's exit follows Ronald Okoth's similar move that was announced a few days ago. Captain George Maelo is also expected to leave the club and the armband is set to be given to midfielder Ellie Asieche.