Police FC approach FKF champions Tusker for the services of Matasi

GOAL can confirm the Law Enforcers have written to the Brewers seeking to sign their shot-stopper in readiness for the new season

Police FC have approached FKF Premier League champions Tusker for the services of their goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, GOAL can exclusively reveal.

The Law Enforcers, who will be taking part in the top-flight for the second season in a row, have written to the Brewers requesting to sign the player ahead of the new season, which is scheduled to kick off on August 29.

In a letter obtained by GOAL dated July 21 and copied to Tusker management, Police have promised to offer the Harambee Stars' custodian a permanent job through the recruitment process if he signs for them.

What did Police letter say?

"The National Police Service compliments the Management of Tusker and wishes to address the aforementioned subject matter," read part of the letter signed by Nyale Munga on behalf of the Inspector General and titled "Job offer to Patrick Matasi."

The letter continued: "The Service has embarked on a program to identify and build capacity of youth in an effort to bridge the gap between the police and youth and enhance understanding and cohesiveness for a safer community.

"In this regard, the National Police Service has identified Patrick Matasi of ID no. 27352189 for a job offer through the police recruitment process which will be undertaken in the near future.

"This is therefore, to request for the release of Matasi from Tusker in preparations for the next intake, please accept the assurance of our highest consideration."

Despite receiving the letter, GOAL understands Tusker are reluctant to release Matasi, who helped the side to retain the league title last season. Matasi is also said to have skipped Tusker's pre-season training hoping to force the move.

"Tusker are not keen to release Matasi and the player has already gone AWOL from training," a source privy to the transfer told GOAL on Saturday. "He [Matasi] is yet to report to pre-season despite the team starting training for the new season."

So far, Police, who are under the tutelage of Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo, have confirmed four new signings - striker David Okoth from Kakamega Homeboyz, midfielder Patillah Omoto from Kariobangi Sharks, winger Reagan Otieno from KCB and right-back Baraka Badi from KCB.

While Tusker finished last season top of the table with 66 points, Police finished ninth on their debut season with 47 points from 34 matches.