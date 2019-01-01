Police derby set to highlight NSL round19 as Wazito takes on Kibera Black Stars

Migori Youth will take on newbies Shabana as St Joseph Youth confronts Kisumu All Stars

Wazito has a chance to reclaim the National Super League lead if they get a win over Kibera Black Stars.

Wazito will be seeking to bounce back from a shock defeat by Migori Youth last weekend knowing too well that Ushuru, who are a point above them might widen the gap to four should they beat Green Commandos on Friday.

Friday will host a Police Derby as Administration Police takes on the Police in Naivasha. The two police formations are ranked fifth and seventh respectively ahead of the match.

NSL Round 23 Fixtures; Wednesday: Kibera Black Stars vs Wazito.

Thursday: Nairobi City Stars vs Bidco United.

Friday: Kangemi All-Stars vs Eldoret Youth, Ushuru vs Green Commandos, Fortune Sacco vs Thika United, Modern Coast vs Nairobi Stima, Coast Stima vs FC Talanta, Kenya Police vs Administration Police, St Joseph Youth vs Kisumu All-Stars and Migori Youth vs Shabana.