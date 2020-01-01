Polack: You will see first signing at Gor Mahia when we sort out financial issues

The British coach reveals to Goal he can only sign new players for K’Ogalo when the club pays those they already have

coach Steven Polack has maintained he will only go for his transfer targets this window when the club sorts out the financial issues currently facing them.

Despite signing a five-year sponsorship deal worth Ksh50million with betting firm BetSafe, Gor Mahia are still struggling financially because one clause in the sponsorship package states the club can only receive money from their partners when the Kenyan Premier League ( ) kicks-off.

And with uncertainty still surrounding the kick-off date for the new season, coach Polack has told Goal Gor Mahia still don’t have the financial muscle to effectively plunge into the transfer market and get their preferred targets ahead of the new season.

Asked when the club will unveil their first signing, Polack told Goal: “Woou!!!, that is a good question, you are asking about my first signing? That can only be done when we sort out our financial problems.

“I have several players who are interested to come and play for us but you can only bring them on board if you have the money to pay them, hopefully, we will have them sign soon but like I said before, we must sort out our financial predicaments first, and then think about new signings.

“We need to sort the financial side, we must make sure that all the arrears for the current playing unit and the technical bench is sorted out and make sure everybody in the squad receives what they are owed, I don’t care how long it takes, but that is the area we must rectify first.”

Polack continued: “You cannot go out there and sign new personnel when you have not paid the personnel that you already have, it will not make sense and I will not support that, first of all sort out the money issues with the people you have before you start looking for new staff members.

“First of all we need to make sure the personnel which is already here are sorted and happy and are ready for the new season, then thereafter, you can ask me about my new signing, we have spoken to players, yes they are interested to come, yes they know our situation but I am not ready to welcome them here if the ones I have are not happy.”

By virtue of being declared the 2019-20 champions when the league was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Gor Mahia will carry ’s flag in the Caf .