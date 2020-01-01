Polack: Why it will be difficult for Kenya to resume league like in Europe

The British coach now says it will not be possible to resume the Kenyan top-flight under the current problems facing the league

coach Steven Polack has explained why the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) season cannot be played to the end.

While Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the top-flight and crown Gor Mahia champions, KPL protested against the move saying they were the ones mandated to decide the fate of the league and promised to give direction by May 18 after a 21-day curfew imposed by the government elapsed.

However, KPL suffered a huge blow on Saturday when President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the curfew to June 6, two months before the new season gets underway in August.

The British coach has now told Goal it will not be possible for the league to resume for the remaining nine rounds of matches because of the financial problems facing the clubs and also the KPL.

“To start the league and put all safety measures in place it will require a lot of money, and who is going to put in the money for KPL to resume?” Polack posed a question to Goal on Monday.

“Also to make matters worse, KPL clubs don’t have money, they have not paid players and staff members for I don’t know how many months, KPL themselves don’t have money, the clubs have money, the English clubs have money, and it is not the same in Kenya.

“I read somewhere last week in and I had to laugh because they say when the players come to the training they must undergo a test, and they cannot use public transport when coming to training, well most African players use public transport because they don’t have cars or money to manage a car, so how will they manage the situation?

“And most teams are not paying salaries anyway, so are they going to manage to take care of the players and officials for the remaining matches? I don’t think it will be possible, I doubt, unless they get support from elsewhere, I don’t think they will manage.

“In England, the players are going to be tested twice a week, are they [KPL] are going to do it here or who is going to do it? And all the staff and all the people working around there, and also they must sanitize all the equipment to be used in training.

“Then they must sanitize the stadium when they go to the changing room, this makes me laugh, you have to be one or two metres away from the player next to you, then in training pitch you cannot get close to each other and you cannot tackle hard in training, so why should we resume the game if we cannot tackle in training?

“Again you cannot celebrate when you score a goal, who can afford to do all this every week, I don’t think anyone in Africa can do that, who's got all that money to do this, which club can afford that in Kenya, I guess it can only be done in Europe and not in Kenya or Africa.

“KPL has their own problems, they cannot pay referees and even clubs cannot be able to pay players, let’s stop joking and focus ahead, it will remain a pipe dream to resume the league now under the circumstances we are facing.”

By the time the league was suspended indefinitely, Gor Mahia were topping the 17-team table with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega , who had a game in hand while were third.