Polack still committed to Gor Mahia ‘but no one knows what tomorrow brings’

The British coach says he will continue to do his best at K’Ogalo and make sure he honours his contract

coach Steven Polack has cast doubt on his future with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

The British coach, who joined K’Ogalo at the start of the 2019-20 season, has exclusively told Goal he would love to see through his two-year contract with the club, which comes to a close next season, but he was not sure if that will indeed be the case.

“I have a contract [with Gor Mahia] to the end of next season, so you know, so I am here until then for sure,” Polack told Goal on Wednesday.

“But like I say in football you never know what is going to happen, football is completely different to any other business, and you never know what tomorrow is going to bring.”

Asked if he had received any offers from different clubs, Polack said: “I keep reading the teams who want me but nobody in this world has given me a call or have contacted me.”

Asked whether he is committed to Gor Mahia, Polack explained: “Of course yes, of course, but like I said tomorrow you will never know, the club [Gor Mahia] could tomorrow say, they don’t want me, so will I stay on if they don’t want me?

“So I just want to do my work for the best of my ability and then we can just move on from there but let’s just see how things unfold.

“The way the situation is with the coronavirus pandemic and then we have the resources, the financial struggles of the club, let us just get over this first and see where we can go from there.

“That is the best thing you know, we need to get over this because it is not easy for clubs [not Gor Mahia alone in KPL], so we need to get over the problems and then tackle the other issues later when everything is back to normal.”

The former coach guided Gor Mahia to the season curtain-raiser trophy and was on course to clinch the KPL title when the league was banned indefinitely owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

While the Football Federation (FKF) has moved to crown Gor Mahia the champions, the KPL has insisted the fate of the league is not decided yet.