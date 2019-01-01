Polack reveals why he will not oversee Posta Rangers vs Gor Mahia tie

The tactician is set to leave the club under his assistants as he jets back home for his Christmas and New Year holidays

head coach Steven Polack has confirmed he will not be on the touchline during their December 29 match against Posta .

Polack says he is leaving for the Christmas holiday in Britain and that his assistant Patrick Otieno will be in charge during the end of the year clash against the Mailmen.

Polack oversaw Gor Mahia's 3-0 win over Kisumu All-Stars on Sunday at Moi Stadium, a result that pushed them to the top of the table.

“I will not be there during that match [ vs Gor Mahia] because I am leaving for my Christmas holiday but I will come back to resume my duties thereafter,” Polack told Goal.

“I am leaving the team under my technical staff members and because we have been working together well, I believe a good job will be done even in my absence.”

The former head coach added his side would have taken a huge victory only if they were clinical with their first-half chances.

“It should have been a bigger win because we took a long time to get settled and get the rhythm of the game in the entire first half,” Polack added.

“We got chances to score three or four goals in the first half and we did not manage to but in the second half, we came back and got the goals. I am happy for the club, the staff members and the players for the efforts they are putting in.”

The tactician also praised Nicholas Kipkirui who scored their opening goal after he had been sidelined with Francis Afriyie and Gnamien Yikpe regularly featuring in the previous few matches.

Polack, in an earlier interview with Goal, had said he was not aware where Afriyie and Yikpe are, as they have not joined the team for the past few training sessions.

“I am also happy for [Nicholas] Kipkrui to return and score the first goal for us and hopefully, he will get more goals in future games.”

Gor Mahia returned to the summit of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) table on a superior goal difference over second-placed . They still have three more games to play.