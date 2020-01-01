Polack reveals why he can't return to Gor Mahia

Former Rayon Sports coach Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo is set to be named as the new K'Ogalo coach

Steven Polack has appreciated 's players for their hard work and commitment during his time with the team.

The 59-year-old and the Kenyan outfit parted ways after just one season in charge and the tactician states the decision had to be made owing to the Covid-19 situation.

"The club and I have come to a mutual agreement to terminate my contract due to the economic downturn and coronavirus pandemic which is not only affecting Gor Mahia FC but also other clubs and businesses around the world," Polack said in a statement obtained by Goal.

"I would like to say thank you to the club for giving me the opportunity to coach Gor Mahia FC. I enjoyed working with all the staff and of course the players. I thank them for their hard work, dedication, and commitment, so continue that same attitude going forward.

"It has been an honour working with you all."

The Finnish has also thanked the fans for their support while acknowledging the hospitality of the Kenyan people.

"And of course the supporters, which of course, you don't have a club without them," Polack continued.

"They really made me very welcome and they were unbelievably the best in and I really appreciate their support.

"I would also like to give a very big thank you to the Kenyan people for making me feel at ease and at home. Kenya is a beautiful country which I enjoyed very much and one day I will come back to visit.

"I wish you all the best for the future and I look forward to our paths crossing again in the future."

Brazilian Roberto Oliveira Goncalves do Carmo is set to be unveiled as the new Gor Mahia coach to replace Polack.

The 60-year-old tactician arrived in Kenya on Saturday morning, just a day after the club confirmed they had parted ways with Steven Polack, who failed to return to see off his contract.

A source within the club has confirmed to Goal that the Brazilian, who has coached many teams in Africa including Rayon Sports of Rwanda, will be unveiled on Saturday after signing a two-year contract.