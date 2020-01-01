Polack: Oliech is bitter because he’s not with Gor Mahia anymore

The British coach hits out at the former K’Ogalo striker for stating they did not deserve to be awarded the top-flight crown by FKF

coach Steven Polack believes striker Dennis Oliech is bitter with the club because he does not play for them anymore.

The veteran striker featured for K’Ogalo on his return from Europe and won the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with them last season but was not included in the team for this season after he had a disagreement with club management owing to the delayed payment of salaries and allowances.

On Monday, Oliech stated Tusker deserved to be crowned champions for the 2019-20 season after Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the campaign three days ago.

Though Oliech is not supporting the decision to end the league, the veteran striker went further to explain why the Brewers deserved the crown ahead of his former side.

“According to me, would have bagged the title if the mid-season table were to be used though they had played 16 matches while Gor Mahia had played 13,” Oliech was quoted as saying.

“The matches Gor Mahia had in hand were played when the second leg had started and that's why it's difficult to decide when the season was midway.”

The statement by the striker has somehow irked K’Ogalo’s British coach, who says the player is simply hurt for being dropped by the club.

“I just read, what is his name again…the player [Oliech], what exactly is he trying to say, when did the first round end, after 16 games or 14 games?” Polack posed a question to Goal.

“So the first round must end after 16 games and after 16 games Tusker had 34 points and we had 38 points, so my question is when is the first round supposed to end, after 16 games, 14 games, 13 games, 12 games, when is the first round? I think it is 16 games.

“I don’t know what he is talking about, I have the table with me here and we were topping the table after 16 matches, our 16th game was on the 25th of February, against was on 28th on February, Tusker was on the 8th and our 16th game was on the 25th, so what is he saying?

“He has in animosity against the club and that is what it is, he said before the season kicked off that we [Gor Mahia] will not win the title, I remember him saying that very clearly and in my opinion, the player has animosity towards the team because he doesn’t play for them anymore.

“After 16 matches we were at the top and I have got the table with me, and not only him who is saying [Tusker were on top] but a lot of people are saying the same, but actually Tusker were on top for one week, because we had to play our game in hand, which we won and moved top.”

Oliech is yet to secure a team after leaving K’Ogalo.