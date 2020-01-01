Polack 'not comfortable with financial situation at Gor Mahia'

The British tactician tells Goal that he is not happy with how things are unfolding at the Kenyan champions

coach Steven Polack has confessed the financial situation at the club is making him very uncomfortable.

The British coach has said he is worried the speed at which the Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions are losing key players this transfer window, owing to a lack of money, will come back to haunt them after they made some positive steps during his one season in charge.

Polack has since asked the club officials to move with speed and fix the issues, especially the financial status of the club, insisting he is not sure whether he will have a team to handle at the end of the transfer window as most of them are asking to leave.

“I am not comfortable to lose key players, I am not comfortable with the situation at the club, what is happening at the club is not good at all and we need to sort out what is happening at the club once and for all,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“We need to make sure everyone at the club is happy, everybody must be happy, let us say if we resume training next week, or even ten days from now, how many players do you think will come to training?

“We might end up having none because they are not happy, they don’t have money, and secondly if they do come, for example, do you think all their minds will be focused on what we want to do in training under the situation they are in?

“I don’t think so, when you are working and you don’t get your salary paid or get what you have worked for, then you cannot concentrate but can only switch off, you cannot be 100 percent ready to work.”

Polack continued: “You need the players to be focused, they need to know why they are coming to the training ground, what exactly are they coming to do, and that is why it is good to pay the players, for me we must sort out the mess, it not good to do things this way.

“We need to sort out the financial situation at the club so we can move forward, but if the situation remains the same, then the club will have trouble and problems in the coming season.”

Polack has also admitted he will have tough times to build a strong team to challenge for titles and also compete effectively in the Caf after losing most of his key players.

“First of all when you start building any new team with new people expectations will be very high and that is a fact, that is a fact, for me when you building a new team you don’t know yet if it will be good or not but it is always going to be difficult,” Polack added.

“First of all you have to get cohesion with the players, you have to get the stamina back and for me hopefully it is not going to be so hard because we don’t know how many players will leave the club, and how many will remain, and those who have left are all quality players.”

Polack joined K'Ogalo from of and went on to clinch two titles – the KPL Super Cup and the league – in his first season.