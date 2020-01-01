Polack: Muguna is contracted to Gor Mahia and will not leave this window

The K’Ogalo tactician maintains their skipper is not going anywhere and will be at the club for the new season

coach Steven Polack has clarified midfielder Kenneth Muguna is still a player of the club until next year.

The K’Ogalo captain has in recent weeks been linked with a move away from the club, with other reports indicating he has walked away and will not be at the club for the new season.

Polack has now told Goal the former player is still a Gor Mahia player and has a running contract with them.

“Muguna has an 18-month contract remaining at Gor Mahia and so he cannot walk away just like that, it will not be possible,” Polack told Goal when asked about the situation of his captain.

“I have not heard from him whether he wants to leave, he has not told anyone in the club he wants to leave, I have just read stories Muguna is leaving Gor Mahia, but as far as I know, he has a running contract with us and he is part of my plans for the new season.”

Polack continued: “But sometimes we have to understand these players, you know we also have Fifa rules which are very clear, maybe if your club fails to pay you for three months, then you become a free agent unless Muguna is referring to that situation because you know the club is struggling to pay salaries to players and the technical staff.”

On why Gor Mahia released winger Dickson Ambundo, Polack explained: “It was on mutual agreement, I think both parties agreed not to renew the contract which had already run down and I want to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Gor Mahia have not been actively involved in the current transfer window only managing to sign keeper Levis Opiyo from promoted side Nairobi City Stars.

Polack believes Opiyo is a good addition to the team now they have also released young custodian Patrick Odhiambo, who has been linked with a transfer move to Wazito FC.

“[Opiyo] is a good signing, I watched him play on several occasions last season and I know he can step up and play for a big club like Gor Mahia, but for Peter [Odhiambo], he demanded to leave for playing time and we could not stop him.”

Muguna has been linked with moves to Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Young Africans (Yanga SC).