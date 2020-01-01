Polack: Midfielder Owusu assured me he will return to Gor Mahia

The British coach reveals to Goal the Ghanaian player will return to see off his contract at the Kenyan champions

coach Steven Polack is confident midfielder Jackson Owusu will return to the club before the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season kicks-off in August.

The Ghanaian player left for his native country a week ago casting his future at the club in doubt after the troubles he underwent which included his house being locked by the landlord owing to rent arrears.

With K’Ogalo experiencing turbulent financial times, some key players also leaving in the current transfer window, the British coach has kept a brave face by stating Owusu remains in his plans for the new season and he will return back to see off his contract which ends in January.

“Yes he travelled home to check on his family and I guess he should be coming back, there should be no reason why he shouldn’t come back,” Polack told Goal on Monday when asked about the future of the player at the Kenyan champions.

“I talked to him [Owusu], I talk to all of my players on a daily basis to get to know how they are doing, and we spoke about his future at Gor Mahia, I asked him to come back because his contract will come to an end next January, we need to talk to him so as to extend it.”

Asked if he was 100 percent sure the player will return, Polack said: “Well, he said to me yes, he wants to come back, but you never know, in football you never know negotiations how they go.

“I still want to keep the player, he is part of my plans and I have asked the club to make sure we keep him but as I said, at the end of the day what matters are the negotiations between the club and the player.”

Asked on whether his captain Kenneth Muguna was committed to the club, Polack explained: “I keep reading rumours that he is leaving but people need to remember that Muguna is still a Gor Mahia player until I hear something from him or from management, he remains a Gor Mahia player.”

On the mass exodus being experienced at the club. Polack said: “I am not comfortable losing my key players, but also we have to be realistic and know the reason why the players have left or are leaving.

“We have to understand that and I wish them all the best and you know in football, players keep coming and going but the club will always remain.”

Gor Mahia have already lost four key players – defender Joash Onyango to Simba SC of , winger Dickson Ambundo to Dodoma Jiji, winger Bernard Omondi to Wazito FC and goalkeeper David Mapigano to Azam FC.