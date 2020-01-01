Polack: Losing Omondi a blow to Gor Mahia but ‘we had no options’

The British coach reveals to Goal how he tried to keep the winger but the financial situation at the club means he was unable to keep the player

coach Steven Polack has revealed the exit of midfielder Bernard Omondi is a huge blow to the club ahead of the new season.

The diminutive winger joined Gor Mahia from in 2017 but has now ditched the champions to sign for Wazito FC on a three-year contract, ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

Polack has now told Goal how his efforts to keep the player at the club bore no fruit, but wished him well in his future assignment.

More teams

“It is a huge blow to the club, losing Omondi, who was very young and ready to learn, he was one of the most disciplined players in our ranks and I can assure the fans I did all my best to have him stay but it all ended in vain,” Polack told Goal on Friday.

“I talked to him, I think on three or four occasions and asked him not to leave, I told him things will improve at the club now that we have a new sponsor but he could not listen, his mind was set, he wants to take care of his family and you know the financial situation at our club cannot guarantee him that.

“He had run down his contract and to be honest, the club was willing to extend it, we had discussed to have him stay, but he opted against renewing the deal, I can only wish him well in his next move, who knows, he might return again and play for us.”

The 24-year-old winger becomes the third player to leave K’Ogalo after young custodian Peter Odhiambo left and has been linked with a move to Wazito, and winger Dickson Ambundo was released after running down his contract.

“We can only be able to keep the players who are happy here,” Polack continued.

Article continues below

“I spoke to Odhiambo to stay but he asked for playing time which I cannot guarantee him here, and so that is why he left.

“For Ambundo, his contract had also run down, and both parties agreed to end the relationship, none was keen to renew the same.”

While Gor Mahia have already lost three players, they have only managed to sign keeper Levis Opiyo from promoted side Nairobi City Stars.