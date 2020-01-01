'Polack is still Gor Mahia's coach, no negotiations with Ze Maria' - Ocholla

The official has further stated the players are training in small groups to ensure they are fit for the new season

secretary-general Samuel Ocholla has refuted claims the club is in talks with Ze Maria as a potential replacement for Steven Polack.

There has been confusion over the stay of the Finnish manager in the team, with reports emanating from the club indicating he might not be at the helm of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants.

This after the 59-year-old left the country on Friday for a 10-day holiday and some believe he is as good as gone.

More teams

"As far as we are concerned, Polack is still our coach and there is no new development on the same," Ocholla told Goal on Monday.

"We gave him 10 days for the holiday so you should be counting them; backdate to the time he left the country. Unless something happens from his side, we expect him back after the lapse of the given days.

"Nobody has engaged Ze Maria regarding a return to the team since we still have a coach to handle the team."

The administrator also confirmed the players are keeping fit in small groups hoping to make a return when the 2020/21 KPL starts.

"Our players are training wherever they are in small groups since we cannot train in large numbers," Ocholla concluded.

In his earlier interview, Polack confirmed he will be back to continue his duties at the club and that he has not left for good as others may perceive. Of late, the tactician has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the way some of the decisions are made.

His predecessors Dylan Kerr, Hassan Oktay, and Ze Maria had initially used a 'holiday' reason to exit the KPL giants.

"If it is all about leaving, I could have told them I am not coming back," Polack told Goal.

"I am not a coward to leave and not to come back. I have a two-way ticket; after finishing my business with family at home, Gor Mahia will be my next step in preparations for the 2020/21 KPL season."

The 2019/20 season was annulled by the Football Federation (FKF) on April 30. Gor Mahia were crowned and given the right to represent the country in the Caf .

Sugar were relegated from the top-tier alongside fellow Sugar Millers .

Article continues below

Nairobi City Stars and Bidco were also promoted to the KPL.