Polack: I don’t think Gor Mahia players are adhering to training sessions

The British coach admits his players may not be following training sessions during the break because of the problems they are facing

coach Steven Polach has sensationally claimed he does not know whether his players are following individual training tips during the break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Kenyan top-flight was halted in March owing to Covid-19 but the players were under strict instructions to adhere to training tips sent by the coach in a WhatsApp group they opened to facilitate the same.

However, with the Kenyan Premier League ( ) uncertain on when to resume after President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the curfew for another 21 days and also Football Federation (FKF) moving to reportedly end the season, Polack has told Goal he is not sure whether his players are training.

More teams

“I give them different training tips every end of the week, especially on Sunday but to be honest I don’t know if they are following the same,” Polack told Goal on Sunday.

“You need to have nutrients in your body to train efficiently and going by the stories I am reading, players have not been paid and have not even paid their house rents, I doubt whether they are following the training sessions.

“You need to be strong to train, eat well and take a lot of fluids, I don’t know how they can cope now with most of them going for months without salaries, I am really not sure and I rarely ask them on the group we opened, but I am hoping they are taking care of themselves.”

Article continues below

Asked on what he had been up to during the break, Polack said: “I always wake up very early to train, I train a lot, I do individual training because it is healthy to me, then after that, I cook breakfast and rest for the entire day.

“It is a very difficult situation for all of us but we must make sure we follow the rules to help defeat the disease, we will soon celebrate and things will come back to normal, but for now, we must adhere to what the government wants us to do, stay safe and wash our hands.”

By the time the top-flight took a break, Gor Mahia were leading the 17-team table with 54 points.