Polack: Gor Mahia will only celebrate KPL title when coronation is made official

The British coach reveals to Goal they did not celebrate when FKF declared them champions for the current campaign

coach Steven Polack has revealed they have not celebrated the decision by Football Federation (FKF) to award them the 2019-20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) title three days ago.

The local Federation moved to cancel the league and name table-toppers Gor Mahia the winners while promoting Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United from the National Super League (NSL) to the top-flight.

However, the decision by FKF was quickly contested by KPL, who insisted they are the only ones mandated to give direction as far as Kenyan league is concerned and went on to state the fate of the league will be known after the 21-day curfew imposed by the country owing to the coronavirus elapses on May 18.

More teams

The British coach has now told Goal they have not won the league yet since the two entities are still fighting for supremacy but they will celebrate when it will be made official.

“We haven’t won the title yet, that is ridiculous it has not been confirmed yet and we are not celebrating yet until it is confirmed properly,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“Until it is confirmed properly by whoever is supposed to confirm then we can not celebrate.”

Pressed further to explain whether he celebrated with his players after FKF made the announcement, Polack told Goal: “No, no, no, no…there has been no confirmation yet, one association is saying we have won and the other is saying we have not won, so they are all having different opinions and until it is confirmed then we can celebrate.”

On whether FKF made the right decision to crown Gor Mahia, Polack explained: “It is not official, I can only comment when it is official but it seems we have to wait until May 18 when the curfew will be lifted or not.

“I guess that is what we are waiting for now, we wait and see what the government says, and the way the disease [Covid-19] is rising in Kenya because every day I see a new group of people getting the virus, I believe when May 18 comes, they will do another curfew.

“So what happens then? It means another two weeks of curfew and will take us to the second week of June and maybe if lifted then when are you supposed to regroup and have enough training?

Article continues below

“It means another three weeks, which will take us to July and that automatically means the new season set for August will be moved to September, and remember because it will take four to five weeks to play the remaining nine matches which will take us to August, so when do you start next season because the players need to have a rest?

“All I can say, let’s wait for May 18 and see what the government says, there is a lot of things going on because to me the most important thing now is the safety of all the players in Kenya and all the staff and the supporters, to me that is more important than football.

“We must make sure everyone is safe, we all miss football, and I love to be with my players and miss being in training and playing but we cannot, for now, so we must keep safe and wait for the direction from the government.”