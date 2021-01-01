Polack: Gor Mahia must sort out themselves to retain league title

The British tactician warns K’Ogalo to put their house in order if they are to retain the league title in the 2020-21 season

Steven Polack has urged to sort out their problems quickly if they are to retain the FKF Premier League title.

The Kenyan champions have made a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign, losing two matches and winning one from the three played so far.

K’Ogalo opened the season with a 1-0 win against but suffered a 2-1 defeat against in their second match before losing 4-3 against on Sunday.

Speaking to Goal after the defeat to Sharks, Polack, who won the league title with K’Ogalo when the Football Federation (FKF) moved to end the 2019-20 season after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, has said K’Ogalo's start is not a good sign.

“It is not a good start though there is still a lot of games to be played before the season ends,” Polack told Goal on Monday. “But they need to sort themselves out quickly if possible.

“During my time, we posted three defeats in 23 games but now they have recorded two defeats in three matches, it is not a good sign for a team trying to win the title again, they must do something.

“I did not see much defending from the team but was a good game with plenty of goals.”

In a recent interview, Polack blamed the club’s current poor run of results in both the Caf and FKF Premier League on the lack of stability at the club.

“You must remember how many new players they [Gor Mahia] have brought in again,” Polack told Goal. “You need to get stability within the squad to get consistency and that takes time.

“Bringing too many players at once doesn’t help, as it takes time for them to gel together and that is the problem Gor Mahia are suffering from.

“The team will take time to regain consistency which we had built during my time [as the coach] because almost all the key players left, and now they have new players and also a new coach, it will take them time to get started.”

Last season, Gor Mahia lost a number of key players - Joash Onyango, keeper David Mapigano, Lawrence Juma, Wellington Ochieng; Elvis Ronack, Kennedy Otieno, Boniface Omondi, Peter Odhiambo, Dickson Ambundo, Juma Balinya, Clinton Okoth, Edwin Lavatsa, Shafik Batambuze, and Jackson Owusu.

In return, K’Ogalo signed a record 17 players, among them Andrew Juma from ( ), Tito Okello (Vipers SC, ), Bertrand Nkofor (Al Mudhaibi FC, Oman), Jules Ulimwengu (Rayon Sports SC, Rwanda), John Macharia (FC Guria Lanchkuti, Georgia), Andrew Malisero (Commercial FC), Samuel Njau ( FC).

Other new faces are Benson Omalla (Western Stima), John Ochieng ( Sugar), Frank Odhiambo (Bongonaya FC), Gad Mathews (Kisumu All-Stars), Kennedy Odhiambo (Western Stima), Levis Poiyo (Nairobi City Stars), Dickson Rails (Masawa FC), Sydney Wahongo (Western Stima) and Kelvin Wesonga (Western Stima).

Gor Mahia will next take on Mathare United in a catch-up league match on Thursday.