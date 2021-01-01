Why Gor Mahia FKF Premier League title defence is in trouble - Polack

The British tactician believes his former side is slowly giving away the title with the number of matches they are losing

Steven Polack has explained why Gor Mahia risks giving away the FKF Premier League title with the league yet to conclude the first-round matches.

The Kenyan champions have struggled in the current campaign and with only 12 matches played so far, they have already suffered five defeats.

It is a huge contrast to the team’s last campaign under coach Polack when they were declared winners of the top-flight after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the country in March.

During that period, Gor Mahia were leading the 18-team table on 54 points from 23 matches and they had only lost on three occasions, while second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz had amassed 47 points with a match in hand.

After suffering their latest defeat, 2-0 against KCB, the British tactician has told Goal why losing too many games will affect the team’s chances of retaining the title.

“There is a lot of games still to be played but to win any league you can’t lose too many games and get away with it,” Polack told Goal from his base in England.

“You have to be tight defensively and productive in the offensive area, I don’t know why it is not going well for them [Gor Mahia], but playing with confidence is a must and that comes from within the club and also from the players themselves.”

On what Gor Mahia should do to retain the title, Polack explained: “They should continue to fight, that is a given, they have to stay positive and keep working hard to give themselves a chance of winning the league.

“Until they do so, then it is not possible to retain the title.”

Apart from KCB, other teams that have managed to get maximum points from Gor Mahia are Nzoia Sugar who beat them 2-1, Vihiga United who won 1-0, Tusker 2-1, and Kariobangi Sharks 4-3.

The defeat against the Bankers left Gor Mahia in position eight on the table with 19 points, 16 fewer than table-toppers Tusker, who have played three matches more.

Gor Mahia will next face promoted side Bidco United on Sunday before they travel to face Sofapaka at Wundanyi ground, Taita Taveta.