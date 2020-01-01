Polack: Gor Mahia deny they are in the market for a new coach

The Kenyan champions have maintained they have not fired their coach and are getting ready for the new season

have come out to deny reports they are in the market for a new coach to replace Steven Polack.

A week ago, a source within the club confirmed to Goal Gor Mahia are in the market for a new coach to replace Polack, who joined the club at the start of last season to fill the void left by Hassan Oktay.

“Yes, they [Gor Mahia] are looking for another coach but for now I cannot confirm whether he has resigned or he has been sacked,” a source told Goal on Friday.

Gor Mahia have now denied the reports with the club’s new treasurer Dolfina Odhiambo stating they have not fired Polack and they are ready for the new season with the British coach.

“The office has no intention to hire a new coach,” Odhiambo is quoted by The Star. “Polack has not tendered a letter indicating he has resigned neither has the management laid him off his duties.

“He and his assistant were fully involved in the player transfer and we are looking forward to the new season. If at all the management will need a new coach, we may not advertise the job since there were a host of applications last year.”

Polack has already responded to the exit reports revealing to Goal he does not respond to rumours and maintained the reports will remain rumours.

“Rumours are just rumours”, Polack told Goal when asked about his future at the club. “I don't comment on rumours.”

Polack took charge of K’Ogalo when they faced huge financial constraints as they operated without a sponsor. His time was characterised by reported go-slows by members of the playing unit but he managed to register solid results on the pitch nonetheless.

They fought and topped the league table consistently, especially after they had been eliminated in the Caf Confederation Cup by Daring Club Motema Pembe.

The team also managed to win the Kenyan Premier League ( ) after Football Federation (FKF) moved to declare them champions after ending the 2019-20 campaign owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gor Mahia who were sitting at the top of the table were awarded the title, beating Kakamega who were sitting third whereas Nairobi City Stars and Bidco United were promoted to the top-flight from the National Super League.

Gor Mahia are in the process of restructuring the playing unit in anticipation of a better campaign in the 2020/21 Caf .

They, alongside Wazito FC, are the KPL clubs who have been busier in the transfer market. They have moved with speed to cover the gaping holes that were left by Joash Onyango, Boniface Omondi, David Mapigano, Fredrick Odhiambo, and Dickson Ambundo.