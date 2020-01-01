Polack: Gor Mahia coach wants KPL to declare state of league

The British coach feels it is the right time for the league managers to come out and reveal the fate of the current campaign

coach Steven Polack has challenged the Kenyan Premier League ( ) to once and for all make their stand on the 2019-20 season known.

The Kenyan league, which was halted in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is yet to get a clear solution with KPL still challenging the decision by Football Federation (FKF) to end the same and crown Gor Mahia as the champions.

KPL have even moved to court in a joint suit with Sugar to challenge the decision by FKF and while they had promised to give a clear direction on the fate of the top-flight after the expiry of the 21-day curfew on May 16, the Kenyan government extended the same to June 6, complicating matters for them.

“The extension of the curfew didn’t surprise me, whatsoever it did not because the numbers [of those infected with virus] have been going up much higher than before then they closed some parts of the country and said only two weeks, but I knew they will not open the country for anything,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“We have to be quite honest, do you think the league will resume? KPL said let’s wait to hear what the president says in regards to the curfew and I have not heard about their decision now after the president extended curfew for the next three weeks.

“Are they going to say again, let’s wait and see what the president will say after June 6? You can’t keep saying that; they cannot keep saying let’s wait for the president to hear what he says, they should make a decision now, if we play we play and if we don’t then we don’t and I will be comfortable with whatever they say.”

But the British tactician warned KPL he will not be ready to return to action unless they convince him they have put in place measures to keep the players and all those involved safe.

“And I will be very frank if they decide we play, they have to convince me, wherever we are going to play everything is sanitized, the stadium is sanitized, the pitch is sanitized, the dressing room is sanitized and everybody is tested and all those around the ground plus the players are also tested,” Polack continued.

“We have to do everything possible to make sure everyone is safe, starting from the referees and even to the ball boys, I am not sure if they will be able to handle all this but I feel the time is ripe now for them [KPL] to give us a final answer on the league.”

By the time the league was suspended indefinitely, Gor Mahia were topping the 17-team table with 54 points, seven more than second-placed Kakamega , who had a game in hand while were third.