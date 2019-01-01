Polack: Gor Mahia coach explains why he substituted Kipkirui against Tusker

The K’Ogalo coach reveals why he opted to pull out the 'fan favourite' in their exciting win against the Brewers on Saturday

coach Steven Polack has revealed why he was forced to pull out Nicholas Kipkirui during their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against on Saturday.

The former forward had scored the opening goal for K’Ogalo as they went on to hammer the Brewers 5-2 but he was substituted in the second half for Kennedy Otieno.

Coach Polack has moved to explain the decision.

“For the fans out there, I pulled out Nicholas [Kipkirui] because he had a hamstring strain and I did not want to take a risk with him,” Polack told reporters after the match.

“If we allowed him more playing time then he could tear the hamstring and it means the boy could be out for a few weeks which is not good, I did not want to take any risk there.”

The Kenyan champions roared toward a huge win which saw them move top of the 18-team table but coach Polack says he was not impressed with the team’s first-half display.

“We won 5-2, I am really happy with the result but our performance should have been a lot better in the first half, the first half took us a while to take the legs off and if you look at the goals we conceded it was our own mistakes,” Polack continued.

“I have to be proud of my boys because they came back in the second half after we had a few words in the break and put up a spirited performance.

“I am also happy the boys are improving in every game since I have been here and they are very disciplined and ready to learn.

"I also thank the fans for the huge support, I like what the fans are doing and we should move together in this journey.”

Gor Mahia are also taking part in the Caf Champion League where they are lined up to face USM Alger of in the second round.