Polack fails to return, casting more doubt on his Gor Mahia future

The British tactician has kept the club guessing whether he will return to see off his remaining one-year contract

coach Steven Polack failed to return to after his holiday in Finland should have ended on Sunday.

The British coach was given a 10-day break to attend to family issues back in his native country.

Gor Mahia officials are in the dark on whether Polack will return to see off his contract with club Vice-Chairman Francis Wasuna saying they don’t know his whereabouts.

“Even though we are cognisant of the fact that he may be having some issues, he has not told us why he missed his flight over the weekend. As at now, I can’t say I know his fate but it is an issue we are looking at,” Wasuna is quoted by Nation Sports.

“Coaches come and go and it is a cycle therefore our fans should not be worried because [Gor Mahia] is a big team that can’t fail to get a coach. After our meeting, we will communicate our decision on the fate of Polack. As at now, we can’t tell what is wrong but we will decide after hearing from him.”

On leaving for Finland, Polack told Goal he will come back to see off his contract and stated he never runs away from his work.

“I don’t run away from contracts,” Polack told Goal. “I always make sure that I see through my contracts and if you check my records, that is what I usually do, it is not easy for me to go and never to come back.

“I have a contract with this club and I will make sure that I come back.”

Efforts by Goal to reach out to Polack in Finland have been unsuccessful as the coach is not responding to messages and calls.

Polack joined Gor Mahia at the beginning of last season and managed to win the season opener Super Cup and also won the league title, after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) ended the season to crown K’Ogalo.

Gor Mahia have already resumed training for the 2020-21 campaign and are training under assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo.