Polack explains why Muguna missed Gor Mahia's clash against Bandari FC

The British coach explains to Goal why the former Western Stima player missed the league match played in Mombasa

coach Steven Polack has insisted captain Kenneth Muguna did not play against FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match because he was injured.

The Kenyan champions finally ended their poor away run against the Dockers after goals from Samuel Onyango and Francis Afriyie handed them a vital 2-0 win at Mbaraki Stadium on Sunday.

However, what caught the eye of many Gor Mahia fans before the match was the omission of Muguna, who did not make the team’s matchday squad.

Though Goal understands Muguna is among the two players who have handed in demands to be released owing to non-payment of salaries, Polack says the former player had sustained an injury during the match against Kakamega and he did not want to risk him.

“[Muguna] missed out because of injury, I had to keep the injury to myself and did not want to tell anyone,” Polack told Goal.

Asked whether Muguna had tabled a demand for a release letter, Polack said: “I am not aware, all I know is Muguna was out injured. Maybe he will be available when we face in our next league match.”

Goal understands Muguna and defender Maurice Ojwang have both asked to leave the club. A source, who did not want to be named, confirmed to Goal the two players are waiting to be cleared before they search for new teams.

“The two players have demanded to leave the club because they are now owed three months’ salary and you know Fifa rules stipulates that if you are owed salary for three months, then you have a right to ask to leave," the source said.

Gor Mahia are currently struggling to pay their players and technical bench after betting firm SportPesa withdrew their sponsorship two months ago.