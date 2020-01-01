Polack explains why Gor Mahia might struggle after losing key players

The mass exodus at K’Ogalo leaves the British coach scratching his head as he prepares team for the upcoming season

coach Steven Polack has castigated the club for letting go of some of his key players whom he wanted to use in the coming season.

The British coach has admitted the financial situation at the club has forced him to start a rebuilding process after losing key players Joash Onyango, Charles Momanyi, Boniface Omondi, Peter Odhiambo, and Kenneth Muguna - and conceded it might affect the team's performance next season.

“That is not a good question to ask me, because you know from the word go, my intentions were to keep my best players for the new season,” Polack told Goal when asked why the league champions were losing key players this transfer window.

More teams

“I think you know why [the players are leaving] and why I am mad, all the players that are leaving they are quality players and I will be a selfish coach to say now I want to say I will want to keep them because you know the financial situation at the club.

“First of all, they have made their decisions to leave because of the circumstances the club finds itself in [in terms of finances], it is the big reason why they have left, I would have loved them to stay, but players come and go but the club will still be there.”

Polack continued: “It is a very big issue when you lose your quality players, it is a blow to any team be it at , or , it is not good to lose your quality players, but the problems we are facing now [financial issues] have even made the situation worse.”

Article continues below

On what he will do the fill the void left by the departing players, Polack said: “I don’t know, I don’t know what plans the club have, I have convened a meeting with the officials and I hope it will give us the direction now that the window is open.

“I have a number of players I want to sign but it can only happen with finances on the table, I am waiting for the office to give me direction, we might sign more players, I don’t know if we will, but I am waiting.”

K'Ogalo have only managed to sign keeper Levis Opiyo from Nairobi City Stars so far.