Polack exit: Are foreign coaches using Gor Mahia to make their name?

K’Ogalo have seen an influx of coaches in the last six years, but are they using the club as a stepping stone to better their careers?

The revolving door of foreign coaches continues at , with Steven Polack the latest to walk out of the Kenyan Premier League giants via ‘mutual consent’.

“The club and I have come to a mutual agreement to terminate my contract due to the economic downturn and coronavirus pandemic which is not only affecting Gor Mahia but also other clubs and businesses around the world," said the Briton in a statement from Finland, where he was on holiday, and obtained by Goal.

However, Polack’s decision, even though coming a month before the expected date of the start of the 2020/2021 FKF Premier league season, and with one year left to run on his deal, was hardly surprising.

The announcement came barely a week after the former coach exclusively told Goal that he had no plans to dump the club.

“I don't run away from contracts,” he told Goal. “I always make sure that I see through the contracts and if you check my records that is what I usually do. It is not easy for me to go and never come back.

"I have a contract with this club and I plan to honour it.”

It was not to be.

True, the 59-year old’s departure comes amid a cash crunch at the club which led to the coach, members of his technical bench, and players going for months without pay.

Goal has also reliably learnt the club defaulted on paying rent at Polack's apartment in Nairobi and that at some point his official car broke down, leaving him stranded and frustrated.

There were reports too that the management signed about ten players in the close season without consulting Polack, in a move that had him privately complaining to Gor officials and his trusted friends.

Polack was the sixth coach to take charge at K'Ogalo in the past six years.

This statistic has left many wondering what could be the actual cause of the increase in traffic into and out of the club.

In Polack's case, rumours of his exit surfaced immediately he boarded the plane for a ten-day break in Finland ‘to visit his family’.

However, he is not the first coach to go home and fail to return.

His predecessor Hassan Oktay too left for the United Kingdom months after winning the league title and leading the club to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2019.

He asked for time to ‘attend to urgent family matters’ only to tender his resignation on August 6, 2019, citing personal reasons.

Then there was Frank Nuttall. The Scot went AWOL weeks after winning the league title without losing a single match only to surface at Egyptian giants .

It is from there that he found time to pen his resignation.

Please add Brazilian Jose Ferreira aka ‘Ze Maria’, Englishman Dylan Kerr, and Scot Bobby Williamson to this swelling list.

Ze Maria joined Albania club FK Tirana barely a day after quitting the Kenyan club, and Kerr traded the Kenyan Premier League for 's and Black , amidst talk of a fallout with club chairman Ambrose Rachier who has run the club for the past decade.

Williamson meanwhile quit in 2013 halfway through his contract to manage the men’s national team Harambee Stars in a move he would later describe as too good to turn down.

This begs the question, why the influx of foreign coaches at Gor Mahia?

Former Gor Mahia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omondi Aduda, who employed most of these coaches suggests most of them use the club as a stepping stone to greater things.

“It is Gor Mahia which gives them the platform to be seen and noticed,” Aduda told Goal. “Apart from ones like Hassan [Oktay], who had genuine family issues [which he is still taking care of until now] the rest have used the club to enhance their CVs.

“For example, when we brought Frank [Nutall] to , no one knew about him, but when he came to Kenya and managed to win the league in 2015, he was spotted by Zamalek and he left but he was sacked after 45 days.”

Aduda continued: “That means we always tolerate them; we give them a good atmosphere to work in and immediately they are spotted, they don’t think twice but walk away.”

Kakamega owner Cleophas Shimanyula agrees with Aduda’s stance.

“Most foreign coaches want places like Kenya to shape their CVs, nothing else,” Shimanyula told Goal. “They usually, come and give clubs huge demands, and mostly not all of them will win titles.

“At Homeboyz, I have always believed in local coaches, they are the best, very affordable and they understand the game well, they don’t give you demands, they are ready to work under any conditions and that is the way to go.”

For Aduda, he further believes the coaches come to exploit Kenyan clubs because if they were good enough, then they should be able to win titles whenever they go after leaving Gor Mahia.

“When you look at Bobby [Williamson], he joined Harambee Stars, and he actually recommended for us to sign Nutall," Aduda told Goal, "and when the Scot was known after the unbeaten record, remember he had very good players [Aucho, Olunga, Kagere, Walusimbi and the rest], that was top cream, he was seen and he went to Zamalek but lasted 45 days there."

“Then we also had Ze Maria, it was his first stint in Africa, and though he did not win anything, he gave us a good team, it is the team which claimed the Super Cup the next season and also won the league under Dylan Kerr, but he also walked to Tirana but he never lasted there.”

Aduda continued: “Kerr came, won the league twice and also reached the group stage of Confederation Cup, he was spotted there and then dashed to South Africa, and what happened there, I think you know. It is him who wrote to us that we terminate his contract but of course he knew he was headed to South Africa.

“Oktay was genuine, he had family issues, I don’t think he used Gor Mahia as a stepping stone, and that is why up to now he is attending to family issues, you cannot blame him for going, he is a very nice guy.”

Aduda concluded: “You can see now Polack has also refused to return and instead issued tough conditions that the club should meet before he comes back, in short, he has also left the club and soon, you will see him taking charge at an African team, and that is why I insist they have turned Gor Mahia into a stepping stone.”

Brazilian Roberto Oliviera, formerly at Rwanda’s Rayon Sports, is, meanwhile, the new coach at Gor, but how long will he last?