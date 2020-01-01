Polack concerned with how Gor Mahia are conceding goals

The British coach vows to work on the team’s defence as they prepare to face AFC Leopards in the derby on Sunday

coach Steven Polack is concerned with how they are letting in goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Kenyan champions were cruising to a 3-0 win against on Saturday but the Powermen hit back with two goals and they almost snatched a draw in the dying minutes of the clash which ended 3-2.

The British coach has told Goal the rate at which they are conceding goals is alarming and should be stopped as they prepare to face rivals AFC in the Mashemeji derby on Sunday.

“I must admit I am very concerned with how we are conceding goals,” Polack told Goal on Monday.

“I am all concerned about the goals we let in, we were 3-0 up against [Stima] and it is not a good show to allow them back into the game, very unfortunate that you can lead 3-0 and the end result is 3-2, it means there is something my players are not doing right.

“We must work hard to keep the ball, and we will work on that this week and the players also need to know in football you must stay on your feet unless you can get the ball and don’t go down on your back unless you know you can get the ball and this are the basics we need to work on.

“We need to train on these basics and everything will be fine.

“Against [Stima] we let in easy goals, the second goal should have not gone in and overall, we have been repeating the same mistakes which is not good at all especially when you are fighting to retain the league title.”

On Stima almost getting a draw, Polack told Goal: “They didn’t pull [off] a draw and I am not worried about that.

“In the first half we were all over them and we could have scored four or five goals but it didn’t work, but I am happy because one game plan worked and I am very pleased with the win and it was a nice one ahead of the big game [against AFC Leopards] on Sunday.”

The win helped Gor Mahia to stretch their lead at the top of the 17-team league table to four points.



K'Ogalo have 51 points while Kakamega are second on 47.