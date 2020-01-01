Polack beats AFC Leopards' Kimani to February award, calls for FKF and KPL truce

The gong had to be presented in March but due to Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony was delayed

head coach Steven Polack has belatedly won the February Kenyan Premier League ( ) Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month award.

The award had been planned to be given out in March but the organisers delayed it citing the coronavirus restriction activated by the government.

The winner is chosen by the organisers and the Sports Journalists Association (SJAK). Polack had also won it in October and November 2019.

Gor Mahia picked up 10 points in February as they recorded three wins and a draw despite going down 3-1 to .

K'Ogalo defeated 3-0 before their surprise loss to Sofapaka in Narok and failed to pick maximum points when they drew 1-1 against in Kisumu in the subsequent match.

The last match in February was against Zoo FC when they fought back to ensure they picked up a 3-2 win at Kericho Green Stadium.

Anthony Kimani of AFC lost the award to Polack as a loss to denied him a maiden Coach of the Month award. Twahir Muhiddin, who was in charge of then, came third.

“To get an individual award makes you feel good but we know football is not an individual sport so I congratulate the players and the staff too for the hard work they put in,” Polack told reporters as he received the award.

“Without them, I would not be standing here today with the trophy.”

“The fans have also been amazing because Gor Mahia enjoy the biggest support and it is they who have been pushing the team to do well. It is not all about the money but about the hard work we have put in all along as a group.”

Polack called for a truce between Football Federation (FKF) and Kenyan Premier League (KPL) who continue to jostle over the fate of the competition.

“Hopefully, we hope Covid-19 will go away soon so that we can get back to do what we are used to,” added the former coach.

“Let FKF and KPL sort the issue out together and if they say we have to play again then we will have to play. I have confidence in my players and my staff.

“But they have to look at the bigger picture before they make such a big decision because next season they say will start in August.”