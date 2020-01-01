'Pogba will be moaning about something' - Scholes insists injured star won't help Man Utd on his return

The former United star is adamant the World Cup winner won't be of assistance when he returns from injury

Paul Pogba's 'moaning' will stop him from helping to salvage 's season when he returns from injury, according to Red Devils legend Paul Scholes.

The French superstar was again absent as the Red Devils crashed to a 2-0 defeat against at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening - the away side's first league win at the venue since 1962.

Pogba is not expected to return until February after having ankle surgery earlier this month - having only made two Premier League appearances the start of October because of the issue.

United have a lengthy long-term injury list, which not only includes Pogba, but first-team stars Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

Scholes thinks the Red Devils shouldn't be banking on Pogba making a difference when he is back in the first team, suggesting the 26-year-old would find a reason to not play and angle for a move away from the Theatre of Dreams.

He also fears for United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a tough-set of fixtures on the way and squad lacking belief.

"I don't think Pogba is on his way back [from injury] and even if he is on way back, he'll be moaning about something else to try and not play - try to get his move away from the club," Scholes told Premieir League Productions.

"We keep going on about the players that are missing but that squad of players, that team tonight, should be enough to beat Burnley.

"I fear for the next four-or-five weeks because I don't think any of them players are coming back quickly.

"I don't think McTominay is coming back. Marcus Rashford is looking like being out for three months.

"He is stuck with these players for the next six weeks and he has got to somehow coach these players and work these players to get a bit of confidence back.

"They need to try and get some results - they've got some hard games in the next few weeks.

"This is a really tough time for them."

The Red Devils face a tricky set of fixtures which include the second leg of the League Cup semi-final against - where they already trail 3-1 in the tie - and league matches against (home) and (away).

Manchester United remain in fifth position on the Premier League standings - six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.