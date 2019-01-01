Pogba & Martial missing for Man Utd as Solskjaer is handed selection headache

will be without Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial for their home date with Leicester, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed.

The Red Devils boss has told reporters at his pre-match press conference: "Well the treatment room's been busy.

"And it still is. So we don't really know who's going to be available. There's maybe Aaron, maybe Jesse and I think maybe that's it from the ones that pulled out [from national squads], but I can't promise those two will be available either.

"Leicester is always a tough game, as a team, a club wanting to push into the top four, they've got good players, a good manager, a proven top manager, Brendan [Rodgers]'s teams always play with football and we've got to play well to get the three points.

"Pogba won't be fit, no. Unless he's had a miraculous recovery overnight from yesterday to today or tonight to tomorrow, he's not been ready to do 100% training, no.

"We hope more can be ready for West Ham next week and Paul and Anthony are in that category. I think they'll be ready for then and can't say more than that really."

