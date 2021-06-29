The Red Devils legend was left "frustrated" by the midfielder's performance against Switzerland in the last 16

Paul Pogba's "maturity" has been questioned by Roy Keane after the Manchester United star was accused of lacking "discipline defensively" after France crashed out of Euro 2020.

France suffered a shock defeat to Switzerland after a penalty shootout in their round-of-16 tie at the National Arena in Bucharest, having blown a 3-1 lead in normal time.

The Euro 2016 finalists and reigning world champions lost their shape after going two goals in front, with Pogba among those guilty of failing to track back as the Swiss clawed their way back into the game to force extra time.

What's been said?

Pogba scored France's third goal on the night, curling home an unstoppable shot from just outside the box, but Keane thinks the midfielder let himself down at the other end of the pitch.

“I’d be looking at the goal they conceded in injury time, where he was really sloppy in midfield. That’s the bit I would be critical of,” the United legend told ITV Sport.

“That seems harsh because he has done some brilliant stuff. There is no doubting Paul’s quality, but it is just the other stuff, his maturity.

“We’ve mentioned all that. United have had all the problems as well, can he play in a two in midfield, he probably can’t because he doesn’t have the discipline.

“He was at his best in Juventus where he had a bit more freedom and was probably surrounded by more men and characters, they had better quality players.

“Even tonight, he leaves you frustrated. For all of the brilliant qualities going forward, I still think he lacks discipline defensively. That’s the key (to go to the next level). The top players do it week in, week out. Paul doesn’t do that.”

What else has been said?

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Patrick Vieira, who enjoyed some famous battles with Keane, echoed the ex-Republic of Ireland international's comments.

“I completely agree,” said Vieira. “When you look at his potential, what he can do in midfield, you expect more from him.

“If he played next to Roy he would maybe be a different player because he needs someone on his back putting him under pressure and being demanding of him.

“It is frustrating because he can give much more than what he is giving to the team.”

Pogba's overall record at Euro 2020

Pogba started all four of France's games at the Euros alongside Chelsea's N'Golo Kante in midfield, but his goal against Switzerland was the only time he managed to find the net.

The 28-year-old also provided a sublime assist for Karim Benzema to score his second goal in their 2-2 draw with Portugal, however, he will now head back to Manchester with more question marks hanging over his ability to deliver the goods on a consistent basis at both international and club level.

